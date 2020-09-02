Wednesday, September 2nd | 13 Elul 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Yaskawa Israel’s Covid-19 Testing Robot Installed in IDF Lab

Saudi Arabia to Allow Israel-UAE Flights Through Its Airspace

Indonesia and the Battle for the Soul of Islam

Civil War Antisemitism

A Message to Our Leaders: Stop Politicizing Jewish Issues

The Campus in Historical Context

Occupation Vs. the ‘Abraham Accord’

Can Israel Lead the Open-Source Code Revolution?

Major US Jewish Groups Decry Lack of Twitter Action After Latest Antisemitic Post by Iran Leader

New Sharansky Book Discloses Strains Between Netanyahu, US Jews

September 2, 2020 9:15 am
0

Yaskawa Israel’s Covid-19 Testing Robot Installed in IDF Lab

avatar by CTech Staff

The Yaskawa Covid-19 testing robotic arm. Photo: Yaskawa Europe Technologies.

CTech – The R&D Center of Yaskawa Electric in Israel has completed the development of a robotic system that can conduct Covid-19 tests. Yaskawa Europe Technology (YET), which is the Israeli branch of the Japanese giant, is planning on providing labs in Israel with the robotic arm, which is capable of conducting around 2,800 tests a day. The arm, which has already been installed in the IDF’s main Covid-19 testing lab, is meant to replace human testers and is built to be faster and prevent human errors. Operating the robot doesn’t require any expertise and can reduce the strain currently being experienced by lab staff across the world and free them for additional tasks.

“The new corona inspection robots answer Israel’s need as well as any other country in the world, to accelerate the testing speed rate and increase them significantly,” said Arik Dan, President and CEO of Yaskawa Europe Technology.

Founded in 1915, Yaskawa provides solutions in industrial robotics, motion control, inverters, positioning stages, as well as semiconductors solutions. In January 2015, the company launched in Israel a Technological Robotic and Motion Control Center, aimed to expose and simplify robotics technologies within the Israeli industry.

“YET’s robotic system accelerates the testing rate significantly. This could become a turning point for the pandemic inspection management, since as the testing samples number is increased, national decisions are more easily taken and ultimately the infection chain can be stopped,” added Dan. “In addition, the system will minimize the risk of lab workers who could be infected by coronavirus. The corona robot system has great global commercial potential for health organizations around the world.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.