Thursday, September 3rd | 14 Elul 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Archaeological Dig in Jerusalem Reveals Remains From Era of Ancient Kings of Judah

Satellite Photo Shows Damage to Syrian Air Base From Latest Reported Israeli Strike

Israel Announces Partial National Lockdown After Coronavirus Surge

Catholic Church at University of Delaware Raises Money for Chabad Center Burned Down in Arson Incident

US Imposes Sanctions on Companies, Individuals Trading Oil With Iranian Regime

Raised by Racist Mother to Sing Neo-Nazi Music, Twins Have Abandoned Hate

San Francisco State University to Host Notorious Palestinian Terrorist Leila Khaled for ‘Resistance’ Event

High-Flying Drone Drops Weed Over Main Tel Aviv Square

Israeli ‘Fauda’ Star Tells UAE Fans ‘We Can’t Wait to Come Visit Your Beautiful Country’ Before Blessing Them in Arabic

French Public Radio Station Ripped for ‘Fake News’ Report Claiming IDF Destroyed Palestinian COVID‐19 Treatment Facilities

September 3, 2020 2:24 pm
0

US Imposes Sanctions on Companies, Individuals Trading Oil With Iranian Regime

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

A gas flare on an oil production platform in the Soroush oil fields is seen alongside an Iranian flag in the Gulf, July 25, 2005. Photo: Reuters / Raheb Homavandi / File.

The Trump administration announced new sanctions on Thursday against five companies and three individuals for breaking an embargo on the oil trade with Iran.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that the companies were being sanctioned for “knowingly engaging in a significant transaction for the purchase, acquisition, sale, transport, or marketing of petroleum or petroleum products from Iran.”

Pompeo named the five companies as “Iran-based Abadan Refining Company; China based Zhihang Ship Management CO Ltd., New Far International Logistics LLC and Sino Energy Shipping Ltd.; and United Arab Emirates (UAE) based Chemtrans Petrochemicals Trading LLC.”

The three individuals sanctioned were named by Pompeo as “Min Shi, employee of New Far; Zuoyou Lin, employee of Sino Energy; and Alireza Amin, employee of Abadan.”

Related coverage

September 3, 2020 2:28 pm
0

Catholic Church at University of Delaware Raises Money for Chabad Center Burned Down in Arson Incident

A Catholic church at the University of Delaware is raising money for a Chabad center that was heavily damaged in...

“Iran’s petroleum industry is a major source of revenue for the Iranian regime and funds its malign activities throughout the Middle East,” Pompeo stated. “Our actions today reaffirm the United States’ commitment to denying the Iranian regime the financial resources it needs to fuel terrorism and other destabilizing activities. We call on the regime yet again to stop undermining the Iranian people’s prosperity by exploiting Iran’s natural resources to sow chaos and destruction.”

The new measures were “another reminder that the United States will not waver in its commitment to sanctions enforcement,” Pompeo remarked.

“Our sanctions will remain in place until Iran changes its behavior,” the Secretary of State confirmed.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.