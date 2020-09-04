Fortune’s ’40 Under 40′ List Includes Four Israelis in Tech, Finance and Health Categories

Four Israelis were among the notable figures included in Fortune magazine’s latest “40 Under 40” list, its annual ranking of emerging leaders and influential young people that was published on Wednesday.

The business magazine’s 2020 ranking is different from previous years in that it highlights 40 influential people in each of five categories: finance, technology, healthcare, government and politics, and media and entertainment.

Fortune explained, “It’s been a year of monumental change…To reflect this wave of transformation, we decided that we needed to embrace change in this year’s 40 Under 40. We needed to go bigger ‐‐ and search more widely. Just one list of 40 emerging leaders wouldn’t be enough.”

In the finance category is Nir Bar Dea, the co-head of Bridgewater Associates, a hedge fund which, with $138 billion in assets, is “by far the largest in the world,” Fortune said. Previously serving in the Israeli special forces, the 38-year-old started as a management associate in the research department of the hedge fund and now oversees a team of more than 500 people.

Related coverage Israeli ‘Fauda’ Star Tells UAE Fans ‘We Can’t Wait to Come Visit Your Beautiful Country’ Before Blessing Them in Arabic "Fauda" star and Israeli singer-songwriter Idan Amedi has shared on Twitter a video message to all his fans in the...

Also in the finance category is Yoni Assia, 39, the co-founder and CEO of eToro. Fortune reported that the company “offers one of the world’s most popular stock-buying apps with more than 13 million users in over 100 countries. The company has also proved to be a pioneer in recent stock market innovations such as fractional shares and commission-free trading, and, as CEO, Assia has championed causes like sustainability and universal basic income, while also becoming influential in the emerging cryptocurrency industry.”

Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri, 37, is listed in the technology category. Mosseri worked ten years at Facebook before becoming Instagram’s leader in 2018 following the resignation of co-founders Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger. Fortune called Instagram “one of Facebook’s fastest-growing apps.”

A New York native, Mosseri, whose father is Israeli and mother is American, has dual US-Israeli citizenship.

Yonatan Adiri, 38, is listed in the health category. He is the founder and CEO of Healthy.io, which created a FDA-approved smartphone app that allows users to take urine analysis tests at home. In January, the company “expanded their tools to digital wound management,” according to Fortune.

Adiri was also the former chief technology officer for the late former Israeli President Shimon Peres.