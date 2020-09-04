Friday, September 4th | 15 Elul 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

The Israeli Connection Behind Michael Jordan’s Deal With DraftKings

French Spy Master Joins Effort to Deliver Lebanese Reforms, Sources Say

GOP Congressman Calls Biden’s Pledge to Restore US Funding to Palestinians ‘Mental Incoherence’

Trump Denies Report That He Spoke Disparagingly of US War Dead

US Surgeon General Briefs Jewish Leaders on Best Practices for High Holiday Gatherings

Lara Trump Campaigns With Controversial Jewish Congressional Candidate Laura Loomer

UK’s Raab Discusses Middle East With Trump Adviser Kushner

Jewish Agency and Keren Hayesod to Begin Activities, Education in UAE

Rival Palestinian Factions Hold Rare Joint Meeting Over Israel-UAE Deal

Following Normalization, American Jewish Committee to Open Office in UAE

September 4, 2020 9:54 am
0

French Spy Master Joins Effort to Deliver Lebanese Reforms, Sources Say

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

People take part in a vigil for the victims lost in the Aug. 4 massive explosion in Beirut, Lebanon. Photo: Reuters / Hannah McKay.

France’s intelligence chief has joined efforts to push Lebanon to deliver a new government and reforms, Lebanese sources said on Thursday, buttressing President Emmanuel Macron’s bid to pull the country out of a devastating economic crisis.

Macron is center stage in international efforts to press fractious Lebanese politicians to address a crisis seen as the biggest threat to Lebanon’s stability since the 1975-1990 civil war.

The crisis, caused by decades of corruption and mismanagement, was compounded by a huge Aug. 4 Beirut port blast that killed more than 190 people and ruined a swathe of the capital.

During his visit to Lebanon on Tuesday, Macron gave Lebanese politicians until the end of October to start delivering reform, warning they could face sanctions if corruption gets in the way.

Related coverage

September 4, 2020 9:49 am
0

GOP Congressman Calls Biden’s Pledge to Restore US Funding to Palestinians ‘Mental Incoherence’

JNS.org - A Republican member of Congress has slammed Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden for pledging to restore US funding...

Bernard Emie, director‐general of France’s external intelligence service, the Direction Generale de la Securite Exterieure (DGSE), has been in contact with Lebanese officials on the issues discussed during Macron’s visit, three Lebanese officials said.

Asked whether Emie was playing a role, the French presidency said: “The president does the follow-up and everyone within the state does its job. The (foreign) minister will make calls.”

Emie, the French ambassador to Lebanon from 2004 to 2007, was appointed DGSE head shortly after Macron took office in 2017.

“He is following all the files that Macron presented in his last visit and with this purpose is in touch with many Lebanese officials across the political spectrum,” a senior Lebanese official said. “He is urging them to accelerate the implementation of reforms.”

Emie was appointed ambassador to Lebanon after serving as an adviser to French President Jacques Chirac. He was in the post when former Lebanese Prime Minister Rafik al-Hariri, a close friend of Chirac, was assassinated in 2005.

Diplomats say he played a key role in efforts to push Syrian troops out of Lebanon. Syrian forces entered Lebanon during its civil war and remained afterwards.

Emie is among several French officials following up with Lebanese factions. Others include Emmanuel Bonne, Macron’s chief diplomatic adviser and another former envoy to Beirut, the sources said.

Pressure from Macron pushed Lebanese leaders to agree on a new prime minister, Mustapha Adib, who has started talks to form a cabinet of specialist ministers.

While France, Lebanon’s former colonial power, is at the forefront of diplomacy, other countries also have influence, including Iran through its support for the heavily‐armed Shi’ite group Hezbollah.

The United States, which lists Hezbollah as a terrorist group, is also a major donor, including to the Lebanese army.

Senior US official David Schenker, on a visit to Beirut, told an-Nahar newspaper the United States appreciated the French effort but there were “slight differences” with Paris.

Schenker said Washington did not believe Hezbollah was a legitimate political organization and was not “inclined to reform.” Macron described the group as an elected part of the political system.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.