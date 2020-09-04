Friday, September 4th | 15 Elul 5780

September 4, 2020 10:08 am
0

Iran’s Coronavirus Death Toll Rises Above 22,000

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Women wearing protective face masks shop at a bazaar, amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, in Tehran, Iran, July 8, 2020. Photo: WANA (West Asia News Agency) / Abdollah Heidari via Reuters.

Iran’s death toll from the novel coronavirus rose by 118 to 22,044, a Health Ministry spokeswoman told state TV on Friday, with the total number of identified cases spiking to 382,772.

Sima Sadat Lari said that 2,026 new cases were identified in the last 24 hours in Iran, one of the worst-hit countries in the Middle East.

While some parents worry about the risk of spreading COVID-19, Iranian authorities said schools would be open on Saturday under strict health protocols allowing them to operate safely.

