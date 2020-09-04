Friday, September 4th | 15 Elul 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

GOP Congressman Calls Biden’s Pledge to Restore US Funding to Palestinians ‘Mental Incoherence’

Trump Denies Report That He Spoke Disparagingly of US War Dead

US Surgeon General Briefs Jewish Leaders on Best Practices for High Holiday Gatherings

Lara Trump Campaigns With Controversial Jewish Congressional Candidate Laura Loomer

UK’s Raab Discusses Middle East With Trump Adviser Kushner

Jewish Agency and Keren Hayesod to Begin Activities, Education in UAE

Rival Palestinian Factions Hold Rare Joint Meeting Over Israel-UAE Deal

Following Normalization, American Jewish Committee to Open Office in UAE

Palestinian Negotiator Saeb Erekat to Mentor Students at Harvard’s Kennedy School

New Bahrain Policy to Allow Flights Between Israel and UAE to Cross Its Airspace

September 4, 2020 9:24 am
0

UK’s Raab Discusses Middle East With Trump Adviser Kushner

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Dominic Raab is seen at the Foreign and Commonwealth building after being appointed foreign secretary by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, in London, July 24, 2019. Photo: Dan Kitwood / Pool via Reuters.

UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab discussed the Middle East peace process on Thursday with Jared Kushner, US President Donald Trump‘s senior adviser, a British statement said.

“They welcomed the historic Israel-UAE normalization deal, and discussed wider US efforts to facilitate the normalization of ties between Israel and Arab States,” a Foreign Office spokesperson said.

“The Foreign Secretary (Raab) updated Mr. Kushner on his recent visit to Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories, and his encouragement of a return to cooperation between the Israeli and Palestinian leaderships, as a first step on the road to a renewed Israeli-Palestinian peace process,” the spokesperson added.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson also attended part of the meeting with the visiting Kushner.

“The Prime Minister and Foreign Secretary were clear about their commitment to a negotiated two-state solution,” the spokesperson noted.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.