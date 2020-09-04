UK’s Raab Discusses Middle East With Trump Adviser Kushner

UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab discussed the Middle East peace process on Thursday with Jared Kushner, US President Donald Trump‘s senior adviser, a British statement said.

“They welcomed the historic Israel-UAE normalization deal, and discussed wider US efforts to facilitate the normalization of ties between Israel and Arab States,” a Foreign Office spokesperson said.

“The Foreign Secretary (Raab) updated Mr. Kushner on his recent visit to Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories, and his encouragement of a return to cooperation between the Israeli and Palestinian leaderships, as a first step on the road to a renewed Israeli-Palestinian peace process,” the spokesperson added.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson also attended part of the meeting with the visiting Kushner.

“The Prime Minister and Foreign Secretary were clear about their commitment to a negotiated two-state solution,” the spokesperson noted.