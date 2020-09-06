Sunday, September 6th | 18 Elul 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Jewish Group Files Complaint After Australian University Student Club Says Zionism Is ‘Inherently Antisemitic’

Imam of Mecca’s Grand Mosque Hints at Normalization With Israel in Friday Sermon

Israeli Insurtech Startup Wesure Hoping to Follow in the Footsteps of Lemonade and Hippo

Israeli Business Delegations Led by Banks Hapoalim, Leumi to Visit UAE

Israel’s Tower Semi Halts Some Operations After Cyber-Attack

‘Fateful Times’: Lebanese Patriarch Says New Cabinet Must Spurn Old, Corrupt Ways

Report: Hezbollah, Hamas Leaders Meet to Discuss Growing Israeli-Arab Ties

Malawi to Move Diplomatic Mission to Jerusalem

IDF: Palestinian Attempts to Stab Soldiers in West Bank

Justified Contempt for the International Criminal Court

September 6, 2020 7:01 pm
0

Imam of Mecca’s Grand Mosque Hints at Normalization With Israel in Friday Sermon

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

Muslim pilgrims pray around the holy Kaaba at the Grand Mosque, during the annual hajj pilgrimage in Mecca, September 27, 2014. Photo: REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed/File Photo.

The imam of Mecca’s Grand Mosque appeared to hint at normalization between Israel and Saudi Arabia in a sermon delivered on Friday.

Following the Israeli accord with the United Arab Emirates last month, speculation has been rampant on whether Saudi Arabia would follow suit.

The New Arab, a London-based, Qatari-funded private media outlet, reported over the weekend that Abdul Rahman al-Sudais used his sermon to emphasize tolerance and cooperation between Muslims and non-Muslims.

In particular, he cited instances in which the prophet Muhammad had friendly relationships with Jews.

“The prophet had mortgaged his shield to a Jew when he died; he had shared harvest from the land of the Jews of Khaybar,” he said. “The excellence he showed to his Jewish neighbor led the latter to Islam.”

Mohammed al-Sagheer, an Egyptian Islamic scholar, strongly condemned al-Sudais’ sermon, saying, “He is paving the way for normalization and treason from the holy Meccan pulpit.”

Some other users on social media also reacted angrily to the sermon, saying that it would lead to further normalization between Israel and Muslim countries.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.