Sunday, September 6th | 17 Elul 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israeli Business Delegations Led by Banks Hapoalim, Leumi to Visit UAE

Israel’s Tower Semi Halts Some Operations After Cyber-Attack

‘Fateful Times’: Lebanese Patriarch Says New Cabinet Must Spurn Old, Corrupt Ways

Report: Hezbollah, Hamas Leaders Meet to Discuss Growing Israeli-Arab Ties

Malawi to Move Diplomatic Mission to Jerusalem

IDF: Palestinian Attempts to Stab Soldiers in West Bank

Justified Contempt for the International Criminal Court

Social Distancing in the Warsaw Ghetto

Why F-35s Should Not Be Released to the UAE and Saudi Arabia

Jewish Institutions Jump Hurdles to Meet Social Needs During Corona, Economic Crisis

September 6, 2020 11:57 am
0

Israel’s Tower Semi Halts Some Operations After Cyber-Attack

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

A Palestinian youth wearing masks used by computer hackers who attacked a number of Israeli websites recently, seen backdropped by the Temple Mount in Jerusalem’s Old City, April 8, 2013. Photo: Sliman Khader/Flash90.

Israeli chip manufacturer Tower Semiconductor said on Sunday that some of its systems were hit by a cyber-attack and as a result it was putting some servers and manufacturing operations on hold.

“Tower has notified relevant authorities, and is working closely with law enforcement organizations and with a leading team of worldwide experts, coordinated with its insurance providers, in order to recover the impacted systems as soon as possible,” the company said in a statement.

“The company has implemented specific measures to prevent the expansion of this event. At this point there is no assessment as to the actual effect on the company,” it said, without offering details on the nature of the attack.

Tower, formerly known as TowerJazz, specializes in analogue chips used in automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical and aerospace and defense markets.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.