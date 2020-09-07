Monday, September 7th | 18 Elul 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Baseball Hails ‘Kremer Show’ as First Israeli to Pitch in MLB Dominates in Baltimore Orioles Victory Over New York Yankees

Indictment: Killer of Petah Tikva Rabbi Considered Stabbing More Jews Immediately After Attack

Far-Right ‘Boogaloo Bois’ Charged With Conspiracy to Aid Hamas Terrorism Against US, Israel

Israeli Exec to Play Leading Role in Intel’s Race for the Future

Netanyahu: $8 Million to be Allocated for Food Parcels Ahead of Rosh Hashanah

Israeli Attorney General: Trial Doesn’t Require That Netanyahu Recuse Himself

Netanyahu Calls ‘Times’ Report on F-35 Sale to UAE ‘False Allegation’

Russian Delegation Holds Talks With Assad as Syrian Economy Crumbles

Biden Meeting With Jacob Blake Sr. Draws Attention to Past Antisemitic Statements

Biden to Mark Labor Day With Union Event as US Campaign Enters Homestretch

September 7, 2020 9:43 am
0

Israeli Attorney General: Trial Doesn’t Require That Netanyahu Recuse Himself

avatar by Israel Hayom / JNS.org

Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit holds a press conference at the Ministry of Justice in Jerusalem, announcing his decision that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will stand trial for bribery, fraud and breach of trust in three different corruption cases, dubbed by police Case 1000, Case 2000 and Case 4000. November 21, 2019. Photo: Hadas Parush/FLASH90

JNS.org – Israeli Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit said on Thursday that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu won’t have to resign when his criminal trial goes into high gear in the coming months.

However, in his remarks to a legal conference in Herzliya, Mandelblit emphasized that Netanyahu may not use his authority as prime minister to influence his personal affairs.

“As I made it clear to the Supreme Court in the position I submitted, it is possible for a prime minister standing trial on criminal charges to continue serving if conflicts of interest are strictly regulated, preventing any possibility that he might use his authority to influence his personal or legal matters,” said Mandelblit.

Mandelblit said that possible conflicts of interest should be handled in a way that would ensure “complete separation” between Netanyahu’s office and the legal proceedings against him.

Related coverage

September 7, 2020 12:50 pm
0

Indictment: Killer of Petah Tikva Rabbi Considered Stabbing More Jews Immediately After Attack

The terrorist who killed a rabbi in the central Israel town of Petah Tikva on August 26 considered stabbing more...

“These things have been clearly stated in a ruling by Chief Justice [Esther Hayut],” said Mandelblit.

Netanyahu has accused Mandelblit himself of a conflict of interest with regard to his indictment and trial, going so far as to claim the attorney general is orchestrating a “coup attempt.”

Mandelblit is trying to overturn the democratic choice of millions of citizens who elected Benjamin Netanyahu as prime minister, as well as the decision of the 11 Supreme Court justices who determined that Prime Minister Netanyahu could continue to serve [as prime minister]. And this, in their chutzpah, is what ‘Justice Department officials’ call ‘democracy’ and ‘rule of law,’” Netanyahu posted on Twitter on June 30.

Netanyahu’s statement came hours after Mandelblit officially opposed his request to be allowed to receive NIS 10 million ($3 million) from US businessman Spencer Partrich to defray the costs of his trial.

Mandelblit had issued a legal opinion according to which the money was tantamount to a gift, and thus illegal for a public official to receive under Israeli law. He further pointed out that Partrich is a witness in one of the cases against Netanyahu.

Netanyahu is being tried on charges of fraud, breach of trust and accepting bribes. The accusations include accepting some $200,000 in gifts from associates, and ensuring favorable regulation measures in exchange for positive media coverage.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.