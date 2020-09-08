Tuesday, September 8th | 19 Elul 5780

September 8, 2020 9:19 am
0

GCC Demands Palestinian Leaders Formally Apologize for ‘Incitement’

avatar by Israel Hayom / JNS.org

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Nayef Al-Hajraf. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Office of US Treasury Secretary.

JNS.org – The secretary general of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf (GCC), Nayef al-Hajraf, on Monday demanded an apology from the Palestinian leadership for what he called its incitement against the organization.

“I condemn the irresponsible language that included incitement and threats,” said al-Hajraf.

The former Kuwaiti finance minister’s remarks came in response to speeches by Palestinian leaders during a joint summit last Thursday.

“It’s unfortunate that the Palestinians are making a mistake and that they have doubts about the GCC’s historic stance alongside them. I call on their leaders, the participants of the summit, and yes, [Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas], to apologize for their provocative declarations,” said al-Hajraf.

Al-Hajraf said the organization wants a formal apology, aired on Palestinian television stations in Ramallah.

