IDF Seeks to Thwart High Holiday Terror Attacks With Wave of Hamas Arrests in West Bank

In the largest operation of its kind since 2014, the Israeli military on Tuesday arrested more than 50 Hamas members in the West Bank.

Israel’s Channel 13 reported that the overnight arrests occurred mainly in the Hebron and Bethlehem areas.

The purpose of the operation, said Channel 13, was to prevent a series of terrorist attacks planned for the upcoming Jewish High Holidays.

The last time arrests of West Bank Hamas members were carried out on this scale was during Operation Brother’s Keeper six years ago, following the kidnapping of three Israeli teenagers in Gush Etzion.