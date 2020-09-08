Trump to Host White House Signing Ceremony for Israel-UAE Normalization Deal on Sept. 15
by Barney Breen-Portnoy
A signing ceremony will be hosted by US President Donald Trump at the White House next week for the Israel‐UAE normalization deal that was announced last month.
The Israeli delegation at the Sept. 15 event will be led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, while the UAE’s top representative in attendance will be Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
“I am proud to leave for Washington next week at the invitation of President Trump and to participate in the historic ceremony at the White House on the establishment of a peace agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates,” Netanyahu said in a statement on Tuesday.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu:
Hend Al Otaiba ‐‐ director of strategic communications for the UAE’s Foreign Ministry ‐‐ said the White House gathering would be a “momentous occasion in the histories of our two countries and the region.”
Next week, HH Sheikh Abdulla bin Zayed Al Nahyan will lead a historic delegation of senior UAE officials to Washington DC, to participate in the signing ceremony for the peace accord with Israel. It will be a momentous occasion in the histories of our two countries & the region.
Last week, a group of senior US and Israeli officials flew from Tel Aviv to Abu Dhabi on a historic El Al flight to meet with UAE counterparts on the details of the accord.