Tuesday, September 8th | 19 Elul 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

IDF Seeks to Thwart High Holiday Terror Attacks With Wave of Hamas Arrests in West Bank

German Jewish Students Raise Money for Halle Kebab Restaurant Owner Targeted by Neo-Nazi During Yom Kippur Killing Spree

Advanced Drone System Developed by US and Israel to Be Deployed to Protect American Troops

US Sanctions Two Ex‐Lebanese Government Ministers for Providing ‘Material Support’ to Hezbollah

Trump to Host White House Signing Ceremony for Israel-UAE Normalization Deal on Sept. 15

Volkswagen Ends Relationship With Mexican Dealership Where Nazi Image Was Hung on Wall

Israel Imposes Week-Long Restrictions on Coronavirus Contagion Zones

Palestinians Set to Soften Stance on Israel-UAE Normalization: Draft Statement

Israeli Model Shoots Pajama Ad in Dubai Following UAE Normalization Deal

Chad Announces It Will Open Diplomatic Mission in Jerusalem

September 8, 2020 2:54 pm
0

Trump to Host White House Signing Ceremony for Israel-UAE Normalization Deal on Sept. 15

avatar by Barney Breen-Portnoy

An El Al plane is seen on the ground in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Aug. 31, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Nir Elias / Pool.

A signing ceremony will be hosted by US President Donald Trump at the White House next week for the Israel‐UAE normalization deal that was announced last month.

The Israeli delegation at the Sept. 15 event will be led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, while the UAE’s top representative in attendance will be Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.