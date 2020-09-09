Department of Homeland Security: White Supremacists Present Gravest Threat to US

JNS.org – White supremacists present “the most persistent and lethal threat” to the United States, reported Politico on Sept. 4, citing draft reports from the US Department of Homeland Security.

“Lone offenders and small cells of individuals motivated by a diverse array of social, ideological and personal factors will pose the primary terrorist threat to the United States,” read the initial draft reviewed by the outlet. “Among these groups, we assess that white supremacist extremists—who increasingly are networking with like-minded persons abroad—will pose the most persistent and lethal threat.”

Despite two later drafts, which were also reviewed by Politico, describing the white-supremacist threat in slightly different wording, all three versions conclude that “among DVEs [Domestic Violent Extremists], we judge that white supremacist extremists (WSEs) will remain the most persistent and lethal threat in the Homeland through 2021.”

The drafts also state that 2019 was the deadliest year for domestic violent extremists since the Oklahoma City Bombing in 1995, which killed 168 people and injured more than 680 others.

