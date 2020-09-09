Israeli and German Defense Ministries Holding ‘Strategic Dialogue,’ as Countries Mark 55 Years of Diplomatic Ties

Israel and Germany are holding a high-profile dialogue between their respective defense ministries, marking 55 years since the two countries established diplomatic relations.

The Israeli Ministry of Defense announced on Wednesday that its delegation had embarked for Berlin, where the annual Strategic Defense Dialogue with the German Federal Ministry of Defense was to be held.

The Israeli Ministry of Defense said, “The parties will discuss recent regional and strategic developments in the Middle East, Europe and around the globe, as well as security threats and challenges of mutual concern.”

Also on the agenda is technology and research and development collaboration.

“This year, the Strategic Dialogue is especially meaningful, as we mark 55 years of diplomatic relations, in addition to the major benchmark in our cooperation ‐‐ the joint training of the air forces, which took place for the first time in German skies,” the ministry stated.

Last month, the Israeli and German air forces took part in a joint exercise that included a flyover of the site of the Dachau concentration camp.

The planes also flew over the site of the 1972 Munich Olympics massacre, in which Palestinian terrorists murdered 11 Israeli athletes.