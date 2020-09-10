Thursday, September 10th | 22 Elul 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

European Rabbis Encouraged by EU Court Adviser’s Opinion in Favor of Shechita

Top UAE Tech Company to Establish Subsidiary in Israel

Representative Body of UAE Jewish Community Officially Affiliates With WJC

A (Cautious) Defense of Identity Politics

Israeli Drone Goes Down Inside Lebanon Near Border

Antisemitism ‘Doesn’t Stop at National Borders,’ German Interior Minister Tells EU Conference

California Governor Urged to Veto Bill Mandating ‘Antisemitic’ Curriculum for High School Students

Arizona State Rep Criticized for Comparing COVID‐19 Mask Requirement to Tattooing of Holocaust Victims

New Jersey Kosher Restaurant Owner to Compete in ‘Chopped’ Cooking Competition

Yemen Houthis Say They Attacked ‘Important Target’ in Riyadh With Missile, Drones

September 10, 2020 4:12 pm
0

Representative Body of UAE Jewish Community Officially Affiliates With WJC

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

An El Al plane is seen on the ground in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Aug. 31, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Nir Elias / Pool.

With Israel and the United Arab Emirates set to ink their recently-announced normalization deal next week, the representative body of the Gulf state’s Jewish community said on Thursday it would be officially affiliating with the World Jewish Congress (WJC).

Yehuda Sarna ‐‐ chief rabbi of the Jewish Council of the Emirates (JCE) ‐‐ said of the move, “The JCE will be a lighthouse community in the Gulf for dialogue and interfaith cooperation and looks forward to leveraging the WJC’s global community network to enhance new opportunities in the region.”

JCE President Ross Kriel said, “We hope that together we can play a significant role in advancing the cause of peace in the Middle East.”

WJC President Ronald S. Lauder stated, “The World Jewish Congress looks forward to welcoming the Jewish Council of the Emirates into our global network of Jewish communities. The JCE’s very existence exemplifies the tolerance and forward outlook exhibited by the government of the United Arab Emirates.”

Related coverage

September 10, 2020 4:54 pm
0

European Rabbis Encouraged by EU Court Adviser’s Opinion in Favor of Shechita

Jewish leaders in Europe reacted positively to an EU court adviser's recommendation on Thursday to overrule a Belgian law that...

“The WJC is inspired by the JCE’s story and encourages other governments to follow the example set by the UAE in helping to foster this burgeoning Jewish community,” he added.

“It is only by getting to know one another and to know about one another that we will effectively normalize relations between Jews and the Arab world,” Lauder noted, “and I’m delighted that this process is progressing in the UAE.”

Besides the official affiliation, the WJC will also send a delegation of its Jewish Diplomatic Corps (JDC) to the UAE to foster interfaith contacts and support the JCE’s activities.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.