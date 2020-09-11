Friday, September 11th | 22 Elul 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Major Jewish Groups Hail Israel-Bahrain Normalization Accord

Jewish Groups Commemorate 9/11 Attacks, as 19th Anniversary Is Marked

Actor Anthony Hopkins to Star in New Holocaust Movie About Nicholas Winton, Who Saved 669 Children From Nazis

Pilot Education Program on Antisemitism at UC Berkeley Receives Funding Boost

Polish Agricultural Industry Enraged by Proposed Government Ban on Kosher Meat Exports

Bahrain Joins ‘Circle of Peace,’ Following UAE in Normalizing Ties With Israel

Practical Zionism Today

A Jewish Childhood Disturbed in Iran

This Is the Time for a ‘Zionist Spring’

The Deafening Media Silence: Hamas’ Terror Attacks on Israel

September 11, 2020 12:28 pm
0

Actor Anthony Hopkins to Star in New Holocaust Movie About Nicholas Winton, Who Saved 669 Children From Nazis

avatar by Shiryn Ghermezian

The late Sir Nicholas Winton. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

Oscar-winning actor Anthony Hopkins will take on the lead role in a new film about the late Sir Nicholas George Winton, who saved hundreds of children from the Nazis, Variety reported on Wednesday.

In the Holocaust drama “One Life,” both Hopkins and fellow British actor Johnny Flynn will play Winton at different stages of his life.

The son of German-Jewish parents, at the age of 29 Winton oversaw the rescue of children in Nazi-occupied Czechoslovakia who were threatened with deportation to Adolf Hitler’s death camps. He arranged for the Czech children to safely travel to England, where they were taken in by British foster families. Winton succeeded in rescuing around 669 children from Czechoslovakia, most of them Jewish, in 1938-1939, before World War II broke out.

The humanitarian and stockbroker kept his rescue efforts a secret and it was only publicized 49 years later when his wife discovered in their attic a scrapbook featuring the children’s names and new addresses. Winton’s surprise and emotional reunion with the grown children whom he had saved took place in 1988 on the BBC show “That’s Life.”

Related coverage

September 10, 2020 11:24 am
0

New Jersey Kosher Restaurant Owner to Compete in ‘Chopped’ Cooking Competition

Chef Shalom Yehudiel, owner of the kosher restaurant The Humble Toast in Teaneck, New Jersey, will compete in an upcoming...

Winton was knighted in 2003 by Queen Elizabeth II for “services to humanity, in saving Jewish children from Nazi Germany.” He died in 2015 at the age of 106.

See-Saw Films’ managing directors Iain Canning and Emile Sherman, along with Joanna Laurie, are producing “One Life.” Aisling Walsh is set to direct. Lucinda Coxon and Nick Drake co-wrote the screenplay.

“Despite never wanting any attention for his altruistic act, Nicky’s story and the story of those he saved must be told,” said Canning and Sherman. “To be a part of sharing this moment in history with the world is an extraordinary privilege. Anthony and Johnny are without a doubt the right people to bring Lucinda and Nick’s beautifully‐crafted screenplay about this amazing man to life.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.