Friday, September 11th | 22 Elul 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Jewish Groups Commemorate 9/11 Attacks, as 19th Anniversary Is Marked

Actor Anthony Hopkins to Star in New Holocaust Movie About Nicholas Winton, Who Saved 669 Children From Nazis

Pilot Education Program on Antisemitism at UC Berkeley Receives Funding Boost

Polish Agricultural Industry Enraged by Proposed Government Ban on Kosher Meat Exports

Bahrain Joins ‘Circle of Peace,’ Following UAE in Normalizing Ties With Israel

Practical Zionism Today

A Jewish Childhood Disturbed in Iran

This Is the Time for a ‘Zionist Spring’

The Deafening Media Silence: Hamas’ Terror Attacks on Israel

Microsoft: Foreign Hackers Are Targeting Biden and Trump Camps

September 11, 2020 8:12 am
0

Iranian Fuel Tankers Round Africa En Route to the Atlantic: Data

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Workers of the state-oil company PDVSA holding Iranian and Venezuelan flags greeting the Iranian tanker ship ‘Fortune,’ at the El Palito refinery in Puerto Cabello, Venezuela, May 25, 2020. Photo: Miraflores Palace / Handout via Reuters / File.

Two Iranian-flagged tankers transporting fuel are sailing round Africa’s Cape of Good Hope en route to the Atlantic Ocean, according to Refinitiv Eikon’s vessel tracking data.

The medium-size vessels Forest and Fortune, carrying about 300,000 barrels of fuel each loaded at Iran’s Bandar Abbas terminal last month, are bound for Venezuela, according to sources with knowledge of the shipment.

Gasoline scarcity in Venezuela has worsened in recent days due to insufficient domestic production, leaving long lines of drivers waiting in front of stations and increasing the need for imported fuel.

Iran sent a first flotilla of five fuel tankers to Venezuela between May and June to help its political ally, which is also under US sanctions. The vessels arrived in Venezuelan state-run PDVSA’s ports without interferences.

Related coverage

September 11, 2020 9:38 am
0

Air Defenses Thwart Israeli Attack in Aleppo City: Syrian State TV

Syrian air defenses thwarted an Israeli attack on Aleppo city, Syrian state television said on Friday. Later, the broadcaster said the...

But a second armada of four Liberia-flagged tankers owned by a Greek shipping group did not arrive at the South American nation in July as the fuel was seized by Washington under a court order. The fuel is expected to be auctioned as part of the US court action.

The Forest and Fortune have not officially changed their destinations. They continue sailing under the indication “for order” and estimated date of arrival later this month, the Eikon data showed.

A third Iranian tanker of the same size that also loaded fuel in August at Bandar Abbas, the Faxon, has kept its transponder switched off since it set sail, the data showed, making it difficult for tracking systems to detect its location.

That vessel is also bound for Venezuela, according to the sources, but the route it took is yet unknown.

Two separate sources said earlier this week that the three tankers communicated with the Suez Canal in early September to sail through the waterway, but they did not pass on the scheduled date.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.