Jewish Groups Commemorate 9/11 Attacks, as 19th Anniversary Is Marked

Jewish groups around the world took part on Friday in commemorations marking the 19th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

The Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations tweeted, “On the 19th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks, we mourn the 2,983 innocent lives lost on that tragic day and all those wounded. We must assure the lessons are not lost as the threats continue. #NeverForget.”

On the 19th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks, we mourn the 2,983 innocent lives lost on that tragic day and all those wounded. We must assure the lessons are not lost as the threats continue. #NeverForget pic.twitter.com/LlX62zuclz — Conf Of Presidents (@Conf_of_Pres) September 11, 2020

The World Jewish Congress (WJC) tweeted, “As we mark the 19th anniversary of the #9/11 terrorist attacks that took almost 3,000 lives, we soberly remember our lost ones.”

As we mark the 19th anniversary of the #9/11 terrorist attacks that took almost 3,000 lives, we soberly remember our lost ones. These photos from the day of the attack are a reminder of this horrific event that forever changed the world. pic.twitter.com/XOIOoRGxqK — WJC (@WorldJewishCong) September 11, 2020

The American Jewish Committee (AJC) tweeted, “On September 11, 2001, Al Qaeda terrorists carried out coordinated suicide attacks against America, killing almost 3,000 innocent people. Today we remember the fallen and recommit ourselves to combating terrorism and extremism.”

On September 11, 2001, Al Qaeda terrorists carried out coordinated suicide attacks against America, killing almost 3,000 innocent people. Today we remember the fallen and recommit ourselves to combating terrorism and extremism. 🕯️ pic.twitter.com/buomJXLp3O — American Jewish Committee (@AJCGlobal) September 11, 2020

The European Jewish Congress (EJC) tweeted, “Today, we remember all the victims of the 9/11 terror attacks that took place in New York City, Washington D.C. and Pennsylvania. May their memory be a blessing.”

Today, we remember all the victims of the 9/11 terror attacks that took place in New York City, Washington D.C. and Pennsylvania. May their memory be a blessing 🕯️ pic.twitter.com/v56NH0X3NQ — European Jewish Congress (@eurojewcong) September 11, 2020

Israel also paid tribute to the victims of the attacks, with the Jewish state’s Foreign Ministry tweeting, “Today & every day, we stand in solidarity with our American allies & with those who lost their loved ones on 9/11.”

🇮🇱 remembers the victims of the #September11 terrorist attacks. Jerusalem’s Living Memorial Plaza is a symbol of hope & resilience in the face of hate & evil. Today & every day, we stand in solidarity with our 🇺🇲 allies & with those who lost their loved ones on 9/11. 🇮🇱🕯️🇺🇲 pic.twitter.com/N3vfvxfilB — Israel ישראל (@Israel) September 11, 2020

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu tweeted, “Today we remember all those who perished in the greatest terrorist crime in history, committed on September 11, 2001. We shall always stand with the United States and free people everywhere in fighting the evil of terrorism.”

Today we remember all those who perished in the greatest terrorist crime in history, committed on September 11, 2001. We shall always stand with the United States and free people everywhere in fighting the evil of terrorism. — PM of Israel (@IsraeliPM) September 11, 2020

Israeli Defense Minister and Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz tweeted, “Thinking about our friends in the US today, who are marking 19 years since the unthinkable attack that robbed 3000 innocent people of their lives and changed the world forever. Let the strength and faith of the American people remind us that love will always prevail over hate.”

Thinking about our friends in the US today, who are marking 19 years since the unthinkable attack that robbed 3000 innocent people of their lives and changed the world forever. Let the strength and faith of the American people remind us that love will always prevail over hate. — בני גנץ – Benny Gantz (@gantzbe) September 11, 2020

The Israel Defense Forces tweeted, “We stand together with the American people in remembering the victims of the #September11 terror attacks and vow to #NeverForget. May their memory be a blessing.”