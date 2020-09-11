Friday, September 11th | 23 Elul 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Major Jewish Groups Hail Israel-Bahrain Normalization Accord

Jewish Groups Commemorate 9/11 Attacks, as 19th Anniversary Is Marked

Actor Anthony Hopkins to Star in New Holocaust Movie About Nicholas Winton, Who Saved 669 Children From Nazis

Pilot Education Program on Antisemitism at UC Berkeley Receives Funding Boost

Polish Agricultural Industry Enraged by Proposed Government Ban on Kosher Meat Exports

Bahrain Joins ‘Circle of Peace,’ Following UAE in Normalizing Ties With Israel

Practical Zionism Today

A Jewish Childhood Disturbed in Iran

This Is the Time for a ‘Zionist Spring’

The Deafening Media Silence: Hamas’ Terror Attacks on Israel

September 11, 2020 12:54 pm
0

Jewish Groups Commemorate 9/11 Attacks, as 19th Anniversary Is Marked

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

Democratic presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden and his wife Jill, former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg and Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen all stand with their hands over their hearts as they attend ceremonies marking the 19th anniversary of the September 11, 2001, attacks on the World Trade Center, at the 911 Memorial & Museum in New York City, Sept. 11, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Eduardo Munoz.

Jewish groups around the world took part on Friday in commemorations marking the 19th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

The Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations tweeted, “On the 19th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks, we mourn the 2,983 innocent lives lost on that tragic day and all those wounded. We must assure the lessons are not lost as the threats continue. #NeverForget.”

The World Jewish Congress (WJC) tweeted, “As we mark the 19th anniversary of the #9/11 terrorist attacks that took almost 3,000 lives, we soberly remember our lost ones.”

The American Jewish Committee (AJC) tweeted, “On September 11, 2001, Al Qaeda terrorists carried out coordinated suicide attacks against America, killing almost 3,000 innocent people. Today we remember the fallen and recommit ourselves to combating terrorism and extremism.”

The European Jewish Congress (EJC) tweeted, “Today, we remember all the victims of the 9/11 terror attacks that took place in New York City, Washington D.C. and Pennsylvania. May their memory be a blessing.”

Israel also paid tribute to the victims of the attacks, with the Jewish state’s Foreign Ministry tweeting, “Today & every day, we stand in solidarity with our American allies & with those who lost their loved ones on 9/11.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu tweeted, “Today we remember all those who perished in the greatest terrorist crime in history, committed on September 11, 2001. We shall always stand with the United States and free people everywhere in fighting the evil of terrorism.”

Israeli Defense Minister and Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz tweeted, “Thinking about our friends in the US today, who are marking 19 years since the unthinkable attack that robbed 3000 innocent people of their lives and changed the world forever. Let the strength and faith of the American people remind us that love will always prevail over hate.”

The Israel Defense Forces tweeted, “We stand together with the American people in remembering the victims of the #September11 terror attacks and vow to #NeverForget. May their memory be a blessing.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.