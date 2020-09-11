Friday, September 11th | 22 Elul 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Jewish Groups Commemorate 9/11 Attacks, as 19th Anniversary Is Marked

Actor Anthony Hopkins to Star in New Holocaust Movie About Nicholas Winton, Who Saved 669 Children From Nazis

Pilot Education Program on Antisemitism at UC Berkeley Receives Funding Boost

Polish Agricultural Industry Enraged by Proposed Government Ban on Kosher Meat Exports

Bahrain Joins ‘Circle of Peace,’ Following UAE in Normalizing Ties With Israel

Practical Zionism Today

A Jewish Childhood Disturbed in Iran

This Is the Time for a ‘Zionist Spring’

The Deafening Media Silence: Hamas’ Terror Attacks on Israel

Microsoft: Foreign Hackers Are Targeting Biden and Trump Camps

September 11, 2020 12:24 pm
0

Pilot Education Program on Antisemitism at UC Berkeley Receives Funding Boost

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

UC Berkeley’s Sather Gate. Photo: John Morgan.

An antisemitism education program at the University of California, Berkeley, was the recipient of a $25,000 grant this week in recognition of growing student interest in its output.

The Academic Engagement Network (AEN) — a body that opposes antisemitism and the delegitimization of Israel on university campuses — said in a statement that it had made the grant “in support of the Antisemitism Education Initiative, a pilot program at the University of California, Berkeley, which will bring together multiple campus stakeholders to inform about, discuss, and develop the resources to respond to antisemitism.”

The AEN noted that in “an environment of increasing antisemitism on many college campuses, initiatives and training of the type that Berkeley is developing are sorely lacking.”

“AEN finds it essential that key campus stakeholders have the requisite knowledge and tools to better address the problems and challenges,” it added.

Related coverage

September 11, 2020 12:54 pm
0

Jewish Groups Commemorate 9/11 Attacks, as 19th Anniversary Is Marked

Jewish groups around the world took part on Friday in commemorations marking the 19th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. The...

The Berkeley program launched at the end of 2019, with a speaker series that has already included a panel on the roots and resurgence of antisemitism by four faculty experts at Berkeley, a talk about Protestants and Catholics who saved Jews in Western Europe during the Holocaust and a talk by internationally‐acclaimed Holocaust scholar Deborah Lipstadt on her book Antisemitism Here and Now, which drew some 400 people from across the campus and community.

“The challenges we face defy easy answers but we can see that our work is already spreading greater awareness, and we regard that as a crucial first step,” Prof. Ethan Katz — one of the three initiators of the Berkeley program — commented.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.