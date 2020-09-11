UNRWA Communications Director to Address Pro-BDS Conference

JNS.org – The communications director of the US office of the UN Relief and Works Agency’s (UNRWA) is scheduled to address a conference next week hosted by American Muslims for Palestine (AMP).

Laila Mokhiber is scheduled to be part of a panel event at the conference in Washington, DC.

Organizers say it is an “in-depth course on legislative advocacy” in training activists to lobby Congress on BDS and other anti-Israel issues.

AMP is an anti-Israel group that supports the BDS movement and was founded by Hatem Bazian, who also co-founded Students for Justice in Palestine.

Related coverage Jewish University Professor Who Made False Claims About Her Ethnicity Resigns JNS.org - Jessica Krug, a Jewish professor at George Washington University who falsely identified as a black person, has resigned,...