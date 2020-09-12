Saturday, September 12th | 23 Elul 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

US Lawmakers Quiz Disney CEO Over Xinjiang Connection to ‘Mulan’

Palestinians Rally Against Bahrain-Israel Normalization

Major Jewish Groups Hail Israel-Bahrain Normalization Accord

Jewish Groups Commemorate 9/11 Attacks, as 19th Anniversary Is Marked

Actor Anthony Hopkins to Star in New Holocaust Movie About Nicholas Winton, Who Saved 669 Children From Nazis

Pilot Education Program on Antisemitism at UC Berkeley Receives Funding Boost

Polish Agricultural Industry Enraged by Proposed Government Ban on Kosher Meat Exports

Bahrain Joins ‘Circle of Peace,’ Following UAE in Normalizing Ties With Israel

Practical Zionism Today

A Jewish Childhood Disturbed in Iran

September 12, 2020 10:26 am
0

US Lawmakers Quiz Disney CEO Over Xinjiang Connection to ‘Mulan’

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Bob Chapek, then-chairman of Walt Disney Parks and Resorts, speaks during the 10th anniversary ceremony of Hong Kong Disneyland in Hong Kong, China September 11, 2015. Photo: REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/File Photo

A group of bipartisan US lawmakers urged Walt Disney Co. CEO Bob Chapek to explain the company’s connection with “security and propaganda” authorities of China’s Xinjiang region during the production of live-action war epic “Mulan.”

Disney’s $200 million live-action remake of its animated classic about a female warrior in ancient China has run into controversy for being partly filmed in the Xinjiang region, where China’s clampdown on ethnic Uighurs and other Muslims has been criticized by some governments, including the United States, and human rights groups.

“Disney’s apparent cooperation with officials of the People’s Republic of China (PRC) who are most responsible for committing atrocities – or for covering up those crimes – is profoundly disturbing,” the Republican senators and representatives wrote in Friday’s letter.

It urged Disney to make a detailed explanation.

Related coverage

September 11, 2020 3:28 pm
0

Major Jewish Groups Hail Israel-Bahrain Normalization Accord

American Jewish organizations on Friday hailed the announcement of a peace agreement between Israel and the Gulf Arab kingdom of...

The letter was retweeted by the Congressional-Executive Commission on China (CECC), which monitors human rights and the rule of law and submits an annual report to President Donald Trump and Congress.

Disney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The lawmakers, including former presidential candidate Marco Rubio, a Republican senator who co-chairs the CECC, said information on Beijing’s role in the detention of Uighurs in Xinjiang was all over the media before the filming of “Mulan.”

“The decision to film parts of ‘Mulan’ in cooperation with the local security and propaganda elements, offers tacit legitimacy to those perpetrators of crimes that may warrant the designation of genocide.”

China’s foreign ministry has repeatedly denied the existence of reeducation camps in the region, calling the facilities vocational and educational institutions and accusing what it calls anti-China forces of smearing its Xinjiang policy.

The lawmakers also asked Disney about the use of local labor, Uighurs or other ethnic minority labor, “as well as due diligence performed to ensure that no forced labor was used during the film’s production.”

The film, out on Disney’s streaming service in many markets, was released in China on Friday and earned 46 million yuan ($6.7 million) at the box office by 8 p.m. (1200 GMT).

The Trump administration said this week it has prepared orders to block imports of cotton and tomato products from Xinjiang over the accusations of forced labor.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.