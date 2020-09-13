Netanyahu on Eve of Peace Signing: ‘We Are at the Threshold of a New Era’

“We are at the threshold of a new era,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday as he prepared to depart for the White House signing of new peace agreements with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.

The UAE and Israel agreed to normalization as part of the “Abraham Accords” brokered by the Trump administration last month. Last week, it was announced that Bahrain would also take part in the accords and normalize its relations with Israel.

Business contacts between Israel and the UAE have already begun, and an El Al plane carrying a US-Israel diplomatic delegation landed in Abu Dhabi on August 31. The UAE, Bahrain, and Saudi Arabia have all agreed to permit Israeli flights to use their air space permanently.

“We now have two historic peace agreements, with two Arab countries, which were established in one month,” Netanyahu noted at the start of the weekly cabinet meeting.

“I am certain that we all welcome the new era,” he said. “We are at the threshold of a new era.”

“This is going to be a different kind of peace,” Netanyahu pledged. “This will be a warm peace, economic peace in addition to the diplomatic peace, also peace between peoples.”

“The great excitement that exists in the country is also reflected in the very great excitement in Bahrain and the UAE among the public at large,” he added.

“Tonight, I will leave for Washington to sign the beginning of these agreements in order to set this historic change in motion,” the prime minister concluded.

The signing ceremony will take place on Tuesday.