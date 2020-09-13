Sunday, September 13th | 24 Elul 5780

September 13, 2020 1:27 pm
UAE, Israeli Educational Institutions Sign Artificial Intelligence MoU: WAM

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

The Weizmann Institute of Science in Rehovot, Israel. Photo: Avi Deror via Wikimedia Commons.

The United Arab Emirates’ Mohamed Bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence and Israel’s Weizmann Institute of Science have agreed to work together, UAE state news agency WAM said on Sunday.

The memorandum of understanding follows the UAE’s decision a month ago to normalize relations with Israel. Both countries have said they hope normalized ties will bring economic and technological benefits.

The MoU is the first signed between Israeli and UAE higher education bodies, WAM said, intending to “advance the development and use of artificial intelligence as a tool for progress.”

Spheres of possible collaboration include academic exchanges, conferences, sharing computing resources and the establishment of a joint virtual institute for artificial intelligence, WAM said.

Mohamed Bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence was founded in 2019.

