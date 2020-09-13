United Airlines Starts Non-Stop Chicago-Israel Flights

JNS.org – United Airlines flew its first non-stop flight from Chicago to Israel on Thursday.

The airline now offers non-stop service three times a week between Chicago O’Hare Airport and Tel Aviv’s Ben-Gurion International Airport.

United celebrated the inaugural flight, which was announced in July, with a gate celebration and ribbon-cutting ceremony featuring officials from the airline and Deputy Chicago Mayor Samir Mayekar.

In addition to Chicago, United currently operates non-stop service between Tel Aviv and its hubs in Newark/New York and San Francisco, and is expected to resume service between Washington and Tel Aviv on Oct. 25.

