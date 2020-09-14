Monday, September 14th | 25 Elul 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Start-Up Nation Central: Tech Is the Engine That Will Pull the Israeli Economy Out of the Covid-19 Crisis

Hoops Highlights: Pixellot and Israeli Basketball Association Enter Partnership for Automated Video Clip Production

Turkey’s Bid to Return to Ottoman-Era Glory Endangers Israel and the Region

Hungary Says It Will Be Only EU Country to Send Minister to Israel-UAE Accord Signing

Israeli Prime Minister Arrives in Washington to Sign UAE, Bahrain Peace Agreements

Satellite Images Reveal Alleged Israeli Strike in Syria Targeted Missile Factory

Iran Calls Israel-Bahrain Normalization ‘Shameful’

Saudi, Bahraini Ministers Discuss Regional Developments: SPA

Israel to Lock Down Nationwide in Main Holiday Season Amid COVID-19 Surge

The Cultural Genius of the Abraham Accord

September 14, 2020 9:38 am
0

Hungary Says It Will Be Only EU Country to Send Minister to Israel-UAE Accord Signing

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjarto. Photo: Hungarian Foreign Ministry.

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto will be the only EU diplomatic leader to attend the signing ceremony on Tuesday in Washington for the Israel-United Arab Emirates peace deal, his spokesman said on Sunday.

“At the invitation of US President Donald Trump, as the only European Union minister, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto will also attend … the signing ceremony in the White House on Tuesday,” Mate Paczolay told Hungarian news agency MTI.

Under the accord, which Trump helped broker, Israel agreed to suspend its planned annexation of areas of the West Bank. The agreement also firms up opposition to regional power Iran, which the UAE, Israel and the United States view as the main threat in the conflict-riven Middle East.

Trump, who is heading into the homestretch of his presidential re-election campaign, announced the accord last month. On Friday, he said Bahrain would join the agreement.

Related coverage

September 13, 2020 8:47 pm
0

Trump Administration Tightens the Screws on Iran by Sanctioning Sanctions Evaders

The Trump administration is tightening the screws on Iran, upping sanctions on private companies and putting the spotlight on governments...

Major European powers like France and the UK welcomed the Israel-UAE deal, as did the European Union executive, which said it was good for regional stability.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, whose anti-immigrant rhetoric and erosion of democratic standards in the media, judiciary and academia have often sparked criticism in the EU, was an early and avid supporter of Trump.

“Since the White House prepared the agenda for stabilizing the region, this has been the second development to prove that this is the best peace plan thus far and promises to bring peace in the Middle East at last,” Szijjarto wrote on Facebook on Saturday.

“The US President thus deserves gratitude,” he said, adding praise for Israeli, UAE and Bahraini leaders.

Szijjarto will also hold talks with Trump’s son-in-law and chief adviser, Jared Kushner, the minister’s spokesman said.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.