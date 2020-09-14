Iran Calls Israel-Bahrain Normalization ‘Shameful’

JNS.org – Iran condemned the planned normalization of relations between Israel and Bahrain on Saturday, calling it “shameful.”

Iran’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement that normalization “will remain in the historical memory of the oppressed and downtrodden people of Palestine and the world’s free nations forever,” AP reported.

According to the report, the Foreign Ministry also said that Bahrain and other governments would be held accountable for acts by Israel that cause insecurity in the Gulf region.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, too, harshly criticized the move announced on Friday, saying it is a betrayal of the Palestinian people, as well as a “threat to security in West Asia and the Muslim world.”