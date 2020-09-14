Monday, September 14th | 25 Elul 5780

September 14, 2020 9:21 am
Iran Calls Israel-Bahrain Normalization ‘Shameful’

avatar by JNS.org

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani speaks during a cabinet meeting in Tehran, Sept. 4, 2019. Photo: Official President website / Handout via Reuters.

JNS.org – Iran condemned the planned normalization of relations between Israel and Bahrain on Saturday, calling it “shameful.”

Iran’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement that normalization “will remain in the historical memory of the oppressed and downtrodden people of Palestine and the world’s free nations forever,” AP reported.

According to the report, the Foreign Ministry also said that Bahrain and other governments would be held accountable for acts by Israel that cause insecurity in the Gulf region.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, too, harshly criticized the move announced on Friday, saying it is a betrayal of the Palestinian people, as well as a “threat to security in West Asia and the Muslim world.”

The agreements to normalize relations between Bahrain comes after a similar agreement with the United Arab Emirates and is widely viewed as a way to counter the Iranian threat.

