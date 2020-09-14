Monday, September 14th | 25 Elul 5780

New UAE Textbook Endorses Peace Deal With Israel

September 14, 2020 2:54 pm
An El Al plane is seen on the ground in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Aug. 31, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Nir Elias / Pool.

A new textbook in United Arab Emirates schools endorses the soon-to-be signed peace agreement with Israel, it was reported on Monday.

The IMPACT-se organization ‐‐ which analyzes textbooks used in the Arab world ‐‐ found that a sixth-grade Islamic studies textbook quotes Dr. Muhammad Matar Al Kaabi, head of the UAE General Authority for Islamic Affairs and Endowments, expressing support for the normalization deal.

Al Kaabi stated that the accord was “historic” and “stems from the values of our true Islamic religion,” which support “building bridges of cooperation.”

Among the assignments given to students is a presentation on peace treaties and the UAE’s role in them.

A new addition to the textbook states that the UAE also works for peace between Israel and the Palestinians.

IMPACT-se CEO Marcus Sheff commented, “It is remarkable that a textbook that teaches about the UAE-Israel treaty was on the desks of schoolchildren in the Emirates just two weeks after the announcement of the agreement.”

“The treaty is not just presented as a fact in the textbook,” he observed. “Students are presented with the religious, ethical and national reasons to support the agreement and employ critical thinking in completing an exercise about the importance of peacemaking.”

“Clearly, the citizens of a country that teaches peacemaking, conflict resolution and the acceptance of the Other at school will be more likely to embrace peace treaties signed by their leaders,” Sheff added.

