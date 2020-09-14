Monday, September 14th | 25 Elul 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Report: Hezbollah Might Be Providing Weapons to New IRA

Dubai’s Emirates NDB Signs MoU With Israel’s Bank Hapoalim

‘Shiva Baby’ Sells Worldwide Rights Ahead of Toronto Film Festival Premiere

Son of Murdered French Holocaust Survivor Mireille Knoll Blasts French Judiciary for ‘Unconscionable Treatment’ of Jews

New UAE Textbook Endorses Peace Deal With Israel

Top UK Jewish Group Praises Liberal Democrats for Withdrawing London Mayoral Candidate Caught Using Antisemitic Language in Past

Poland’s Anti-LGBT+ Tirade Similar to Pre-War ‘Dehumanizing’ of Jews, MEP Says

Chattanooga Swastika Spate Under Investigation by Police in Southeastern Tennessee City

US Praises Serbian Decision to Designate Hezbollah as Terrorist Organization

Israeli, Bahraini Defense Ministers Hold First Phone Call

September 14, 2020 4:38 pm
0

Report: Hezbollah Might Be Providing Weapons to New IRA

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah gestures as he addresses his supporters via a screen during the religious procession to mark the Shi’ite Ashura ceremony, in Beirut, Lebanon, Sept. 10, 2019. Photo: Reuters / Aziz Taher.

The Iran-backed Shi’a terrorist proxy Hezbollah might be providing the New IRA ‐‐ Ireland’s biggest dissident republican group ‐‐ with weapons and money, London’s Sunday Times reported.

The report was based on information collected by an MI5 agent, Denis McFadden, over the past two decades.

McFadden, the report said, was now in a witness protection program after the arrest of 10 people in Northern Ireland on terrorism-related charges.

Contacts between Hezbollah and the New IRA were alleged to begin in 2017, with members of the Irish group travelling to Lebanon the following year.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.