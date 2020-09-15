Algemeiner Editor-in-Chief: Those Opposing Historic Peace Deal Between Israel, Bahrain and UAE Are Enabling Palestinian Rejectionism

Those who are voicing opposition to the historic peace accords signed between Israel, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates are enabling Palestinian “rejectionism,” the editor-in-chief of The Algemeiner said during a Tuesday appearance on i24 News.

“This deal does not harm the Palestinians at all, in fact it should only help them,” Dovid Efune told “Global Eye” host Natasha Kirtchuk. “What it does is, it harms the Palestinian strategy of intransigence and rejectionism. So those that want to see peace and those that want to move peace forward, shouldn’t encourage the Palestinians to take that position, and yes, unfortunately, we have seen quite a few that take that position.”

“It’s damaging, and really, to use psychological terms, it’s what I would call enabling, and certainly keeping this ongoing conflict alive for as long as possible,” Efune added.

Efune also addressed the American Jewish community’s response to the agreement, which was signed on the White House lawn by leaders of the three countries, as well as President Donald Trump.

The interview also covered how the deal might impact the Jewish vote in the upcoming presidential election in November.

Watch Efune’s i24 News appearance below: