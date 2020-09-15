Anti-Peace Protesters Liken Netanyahu to Hitler at Rally Outside White House

Anti-peace protesters outside the White House in Washington, DC, shouted chants equating Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with Adolf Hitler during the signing ceremony of the Israel-UAE-Bahrain normalization agreements on Tuesday.

Nicholas Rowan, a staff writer for the Washington Examiner, tweeted several videos of the demonstrators, who can be clearly heard chanting, “Bibi and Hitler are the same, the only difference is the name.”

Anti-Israel protesters behind the White House: “Bibi and Hitler are the same, the only difference is the name.” pic.twitter.com/hgvi6f4jL9 — Nic Rowan (@NicXTempore) September 15, 2020

Comparing Israel, Israelis and Jews to Nazis is considered antisemitism under the widely-adopted International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) definition.

Protesters can also be heard abusing pro-Israel, pro-peace counter-demonstrators, shouting, “Go back to Russia!”