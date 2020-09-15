Miami Herald Offers Trenchant Apology for Including Antisemitic Insert in Spanish-Language Edition

The Miami Herald newspaper has cut ties with a Spanish-language publisher whose insert in its latest print edition contained an antisemitic rant that asked, “What kind of people are these Jews?”

In a statement on Monday night, the publishers of el Nuevo Herald — the paper’s Spanish-language edition — said they were “deeply sorry that inflammatory, racist and antisemitic commentary reached our el Nuevo Herald subscribers through LIBRE, a Spanish-language publication that paid our company to have the product printed and inserted into our print edition as a weekly supplement.”

The statement confirmed that the paper had ended its relationship with LIBRE as a direct consequence.