Miami Herald Offers Trenchant Apology for Including Antisemitic Insert in Spanish-Language Edition

September 15, 2020 11:35 am
avatar by Algemeiner Staff

The antisemitic article featured in an insert to the Miami Herald’s Spanish edition. Image: @BillyCorben/Twitter.

The Miami Herald newspaper has cut ties with a Spanish-language publisher whose insert in its latest print edition contained an antisemitic rant that asked, “What kind of people are these Jews?”

In a statement on Monday night, the publishers of el Nuevo Herald — the paper’s Spanish-language edition — said they were “deeply sorry that inflammatory, racist and antisemitic commentary reached our el Nuevo Herald subscribers through LIBRE, a Spanish-language publication that paid our company to have the product printed and inserted into our print edition as a weekly supplement.”

The statement confirmed that the paper had ended its relationship with LIBRE as a direct consequence.

“We…will never publish, print or distribute its content again,” the Herald said.

The offending text appeared next to a photograph and byline belonging to Roberto Luque Escalona — an exiled Cuban writer and poet living in Miami — that railed against Jews and the Black Lives Matter movement by way of a comparison with the Nazis.

“What kind of people are these Jews? They’re always talking about the Holocaust, but have they already forgotten Kristallnacht, when Nazi thugs rampaged through Jewish shops all over Germany? So do the BLM and Antifa, only the Nazis didn’t steal; they only destroyed,” Escalona’s text declared.

The Herald’s statement admitted that its oversight procedures had failed glaringly to prevent the insert from inclusion in the paper.

“The fact that no one in leadership, beginning with us, had previously read this advertising insert until this issue was surfaced by a reader is distressing,” the publishers said. “It is one of a series of internal failures that we are investigating in order to prevent this from ever recurring.”

