Rapper Kanye West Praises Jared Kushner for Role in Historic Middle East Accords: ‘He’s Done More for Peace Than Anyone in 30 Years’

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

Rapper Kanye West praised senior White House adviser Jared Kushner on Tuesday, hours after historic peace accords were signed between Israel, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates.

“Jared Kushner will have done more for peace in the Middle East than anyone in 30 years,” wrote the superstar entertainer on Twitter.


Kushner played a key role in orchestrating the agreement, establishing close ties with the leaders of all three countries.

West has been supportive of President Donald Trump’s administration in the past. More recently, he’s launched his own presidential campaign.

