Time Out Magazine Criticized for Promoting ‘Disrespectful’ Makeup Named After Anne Frank

September 16, 2020 2:54 pm
0

avatar by Shiryn Ghermezian

A screenshot of a Time Out magazine article published on its website. Photo: Screenshot.

The Hong Kong division of Time Out magazine was lambasted by social media users on Wednesday for printing an article about a new makeup collection that included a product named after Jewish diarist and Holocaust victim Anne Frank.

The article, posted online on Wednesday afternoon by Time Out Hong Kong, is about the Hong Kong-based makeup brand Woke Up Like This (WULT) that launched a “Fab Dab” collection of liquid blushes to celebrate its first anniversary.

The new line “aims to promote Sexual Health Awareness Month by naming the products after inspiring, famous women in hopes to inspire WULT customers to live their dreams and break through gender barriers,” according to the article.

One item in the collection is named “Dream Like Anne” and is available for purchase on WULT’s website.

An screenshot of the Time Out Hong Kong article.

Jewish author Ben Freeman was one of the first to draw attention to the article on Twitter. He criticized the magazine and WULT, saying, “Naming a shade of blush after Anne Frank, who was a victim of genocide is revolting. Dead Jews are not a marketing opportunity. @timeouthk, shame on you for not noticing and for promoting this disrespect.”

Others attacked the publication for its “grossly insensitive” and “disgusting” endorsement of the makeup line, and accused the magazine and WULT of “poor taste” and “whitewashing what Anne Frank represents.”

One Twitter user called the whole ordeal “[h]orrendous, the product of either unforgiveable [sic] ignorance or a sick mind.”

