Trump’s Mideast Strategy of Bypassing Palestinians Praised by Ex-UN Envoy Nikki Haley

Former US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley said Wednesday that the Israel-UAE-Bahrain normalization agreements were made possible by a concerted strategy adopted by President Donald Trump that bypassed the Palestinians, concentrated on Iran, emphasized unapologetic support for the Jewish state and won the trust of Arab leaders.

Speaking to Fox News a day after the accords were signed at the White House, Haley said, “This is no fluke; this is pretty remarkable and historic.”

Asked what was different about the president’s strategy from his predecessors’ unsuccessful efforts, Haley replied, “The difference was, go back to the first foreign policy speech the president gave, it was to the Arab community, and he said: Let us all work together in the name of peace. And he did something no other president has done. Rather than focus on the Palestinians, which is what every president has thought they had to do to negotiate peace, he focused on Iran.”

“He brought all of the Arab countries together and said: Let’s all fight against terrorism,” Haley added. “And that’s what this was. This was about the fact that this peace deal came together simply out of the fact they trusted the president. They trusted him because he got out of the Iran deal; they trusted him because he was honest with them; they trusted him because he showed strength in a time when we needed it.”

Addressing Trump’s decision to move the US Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, Haley said it was part of the president’s policy of “honesty” with the Arab states.

“The president’s idea to peace was being honest and acknowledging truths, which was moving the embassy to the capital of Israel, which was Jerusalem,” she noted. “It was getting out of the Iran deal. … And it was bringing them together in the name of: Let’s do away with terrorism. The number one sponsor of terrorism is Iran, and if we’re going to all get together and do this, we have to start acknowledging the truth. And that’s what the president did.”

Drawing on her experience at the UN, Haley stated, “I’m telling you, if you go back to my first year at the United Nations at the start of this administration, the hurdles that it took to get from that moment, where the Arab countries were condemning Israel every other day, to the idea that we’re watching the leaders of Israel, Bahrain, and the United Arab Emirates come together in the name of peace — absolutely monumental, historic, definitely a legacy point for President Trump.”

