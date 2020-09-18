Friday, September 18th | 29 Elul 5780

September 18, 2020 10:54 am
0

Israeli Leaders Express Well-Wishes to Jews Around Globe for Rosh Hashanah

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

Jewish worshippers pray outside a residential building, in Ashdod, Israel, Sept. 18, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Amir Cohen.

Israeli leaders have expressed well-wishes to Jews around the world ahead of the Rosh Hashanah holiday, which begins on Friday night.

“May the coming year be a year in which the bonds between Israel and the Diaspora and between Jewish communities everywhere grow stronger and stronger,” Israeli President Reuven Rivlin said.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called the normalization accords signed with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain at the White House earlier this week “wonderful blessings for peace for the new year — a blessing of hope, a blessing of friendship, a blessing of peace, and it augers well for the people of Israel and for the State of Israel.”

Israeli Defense Minister and Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz wished Jews “a healthier, happier, and sweeter new year.”

The Israel Defense Forces also published a Rosh Hashanah greeting on social media.

