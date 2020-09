White House Says Five More Countries Seriously Considering Israel Deals

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said on Thursday that five more countries are seriously considering striking normalizations accords with Israel after the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain signed such deals this week.

Meadows, speaking to reporters on Air Force One on the flight that carried President Donald Trump to a campaign rally in Wisconsin, would not identify the five nations.

But he said three were in the region. He would not comment further.

Trump has spoken optimistically about more countries agreeing to a normalization of relations with Israel following the UAE and Bahrain deals.

One possibility is Oman, whose ambassador attended the White House ceremony on Tuesday.

Trump predicted on Tuesday that Saudi Arabia would eventually agree to a deal.