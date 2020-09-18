Friday, September 18th | 1 Tishri 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Whole of Iran on Coronavirus Red Alert Due to Rise in Deaths, Health Official Says

Report: Trump Administration Seeking Direct Israel-Lebanon Talks on Maritime Border

ECOSOC Members Slammed for ‘Hijacking’ UN Body to Push Anti-Israel Agenda

Shlomi Shabat Joined by Fellow Israeli Singers in New Rendition of ‘Ani V’Ata’

Trump, Biden Wish Jews ‘Shanah Tovah,’ Ahead of Rosh Hashanah

Israeli Leaders Express Well-Wishes to Jews Around Globe for Rosh Hashanah

How Low Can Universities Go?

No, Jewish Behavior Does Not ‘Enable’ Palestinian Rejectionism

In Bumpy UN Dealings, Trump Found Backing on North Korea, Isolation on Iran

FDA Approves Visby’s Portable Covid-19 PCR Test Kits for Emergency Use

September 18, 2020 8:00 pm
0

Whole of Iran on Coronavirus Red Alert Due to Rise in Deaths, Health Official Says

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Iranians wear protective face masks, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), as they walk on Vali-E-Asr Street, in Tehran, Iran, May 20, 2020. Photo: WANA (West Asia News Agency) / Ali Khara via Reuters.

A senior Iranian health official has declared a coronavirus red alert covering the entire country as daily deaths and cases increase at an alarming rate, Iranian state TV reported on Friday.

Iran, one of the Middle Eastern countries hardest hit by the pandemic, has been divided up into white, orange/yellow and red regions based on the number of infections and deaths.

The death toll rose by 144 to 23,952 on Friday, while the total number of identified cases spiked by 3,049 to 416,198, Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said on television.

“The color classification doesn’t make sense anymore. We no longer have orange and yellow. The entire country is red,” Deputy Health Minister Iraj Harirchi said on television.

Related coverage

September 18, 2020 7:24 am
0

In US Ally Bahrain, Israel Deal Rallies a Weakened Opposition

Bahrain may have won international praise for following in the United Arab Emirates' footsteps and establishing ties with Israel, but...

“If the current course continues, the death toll will reach 45,000,” he added, without giving a time frame.

In the northwestern city of Tabriz, for instance, the number of hospitalized patients had jumped from under 40 a day to 160, and in the Shi’ite Muslim holy city of Qom it had increased from 10 a day to 160, Harirchi said, again without providing a time period for the increases.

He said only a 95% use of masks and a 50% fall in gatherings could reduce the death toll.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.