White House Says Five More Countries Seriously Considering Israel Deals

September 19, 2020 10:51 am
avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows speaks to reporters during a news briefing at the White House in Washington, US, July 31, 2020. Photo: REUTERS/Carlos Barria

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said on Thursday that five more countries are seriously considering striking a normalization deal with Israel after the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain signed accords this week.

Meadows, speaking to reporters on Air Force One on the flight that carried President Donald Trump to a campaign rally in Wisconsin, would not identify the five nations.

But he said three were in the region. He would not comment further.

Trump has spoken optimistically about more countries agreeing to a normalization of relations with Israel following the UAE and Bahrain deals.

One possibility is Oman, whose ambassador attended the White House ceremony on Tuesday. Trump predicted on Tuesday that Saudi Arabia would eventually agree to a deal.

