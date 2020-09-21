Monday, September 21st | 3 Tishri 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Germany Earmarks 22 Million Euros to Secure Country’s Jewish Facilities

Celebrities Eulogize ‘Trailblazer’ Jewish Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Israel Urges UN to Enforce ‘Snapback’ of Sanctions on Iran

US Imposes New Sanctions on Iran’s Defense Ministry

Ahead of Court Testimony, Paris Kosher Market Cashier Recalls ‘Worst 4 Hours’ of Her Life During Terrorist Massacre

Bahrain King Says Accord With Israel Not Directed Against Any Country

‘She Was an Inspiration to Millions’: Jewish Groups Pay Tribute to Late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

The FinCEN Files: Israeli Journalists Expose Local Fallout From Leaked Bank Documents

Israeli Company Touchless.ai’s Speech-Enabled Technology Will Make Touchscreens Touch-Proof

French Court Jails Neo-Nazi Apologist and Holocaust Denier for Antisemitic Messages

September 21, 2020 9:31 am
0

Armani Hotel Dubai to Host First Kosher Restaurant in UAE

avatar by JNS.org

A general view of the Business Bay area, after a curfew was imposed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, March 28, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Satish Kumar / File.

JNS.org – On the heels of the Abraham Accords signed in Washington between Israel, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates comes Armani/Kaf, the first kosher-certified dining destination in the UAE, which officially opened its doors on Sept. 17.

The 40-seat pop-up dinner venue on the ground floor of the award-winning Burj Khalifa and Armani Hotel Dubai will specialize in kosher cuisine that complies with kashrut, Jewish dietary laws.

It will be operated under the rabbinical supervision of Rabbi Levi Y. Duchman, rabbi of the UAE, who has certified the venue with glatt kosher and pas Yisroel certifications from Emirates Kosher Supervising Agency, the only UAE-based kosher certifier.

At the culinary helm is Armani Hotel Dubai executive chef Fabien Fayolle. His seasonally changing menu offers a global gourmet take on kosher cuisine designed to reflect Dubai’s multicultural demographic. The menu honors signature Armani dishes with flavors and preparations from Asia and Europe to the Middle East.

Related coverage

September 21, 2020 12:28 pm
0

Bahrain King Says Accord With Israel Not Directed Against Any Country

Bahrain's move to establish ties with Israel was not directed against any entity or power but aimed to bring about a comprehensive...

The opening menu includes dishes like spaghetti bolognese with fresh basil and cherry tomatoes, pan-fried sea bass with parsnip purée and beef bourguignon with root vegetables. For those seeking traditional Middle Eastern fare, the menu features hummus with tahini, babaganoush, fattoush salad with sumac seasoning and creamy lentil soup.

The iconic venue, with views of downtown Dubai, is one of few five-star hotels that offer guests kosher in-room dining service outside of Israel.

Armani/Kaf will be closed for dine-in guests on Fridays but offers a takeaway menu for Shabbat. Kosher delivery service is also in the works.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

How Low Can Universities Go?
September 18, 2020
6
Thomas Friedman’s Folly
September 21, 2020
2

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.