Monday, September 21st | 3 Tishri 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

The FinCEN Files: Israeli Journalists Expose Local Fallout From Leaked Bank Documents

Israeli Company Touchless.ai’s Speech-Enabled Technology Will Make Touchscreens Touch-Proof

French Court Jails Neo-Nazi Apologist and Holocaust Denier for Antisemitic Messages

Trump Campaign Launches New Outreach Initiative to American Jewish Voters

Sudan to Discuss Removal From US Terrorism List in UAE

Fires Blazing in US West ‘More Devastating Than Anyone Could Have Imagined’

Hopes for Israeli Emmy Dashed, But ‘Unorthodox’ Actress Makes History

Armani Hotel Dubai to Host First Kosher Restaurant in UAE

US to Surpass Grim Milestone of 200,000 COVID-19 Deaths

Emirati, Bahraini Foreign Ministers Send Israel Greetings for 5781

September 21, 2020 9:23 am
0

Emirati, Bahraini Foreign Ministers Send Israel Greetings for 5781

avatar by Israel Hayom / JNS.org

Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and United Arab Emirates Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan display their copies of signed agreements while US President Donald Trump looks on, at the signing ceremony of the Abraham Accords, at the White House in Washington, DC, Sept. 15, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Tom Brenner.

JNS.org – “May it be a blessed year for realizing peace and stability in the region,” wrote Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif al-Zayani in response to his Israeli counterpart, Gabi Ashkenazi, who had sent a Rosh Hashanah blessing on the eve of the Jewish new year, 5781.

In personal Rosh Hashanah messages to both al-Zayani and to Emirati Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed al-Nahyan respectively, Ashkenazi said: “My dear friend, on the eve of the new year on the Jewish calendar, I would like to wish you and your people a year full of peace, prosperity, stability and health! Happy New Year!”

Al-Zayani responded, saying, “Thank you my dear friend Gabi Ashkenazi, the foreign minister of the State of Israel, for the [Rosh Hashanah] blessing… May it be a blessed year of realizing peace and stability in the region.”

Al-Nahyan, the Emirati foreign minister, replied, “Happy Rosh Hashanah, dear Gabi. This is a wonderful way to start the year and I hope this is a good sign for both of us in the region.”

On social media, too, Emirati citizens wished Israelis a happy new year. One Twitter account managed in Hebrew said: “Happy new year to the Jews. May this year be the beginning of the new relationship between the United Arab Emirates and Israel.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

How Low Can Universities Go?
September 18, 2020
6
Thomas Friedman’s Folly
September 21, 2020
2

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.