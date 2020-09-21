Monday, September 21st | 3 Tishri 5781

September 21, 2020 3:28 pm
Israel Urges UN to Enforce ‘Snapback’ of Sanctions on Iran

avatar by Benjamin Kerstein

A display featuring missiles and a portrait of Iranian Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is seen at Baharestan Square in Tehran, Sept. 27, 2017. Photo: Nazanin Tabatabaee Yazdi / TIMA via Reuters.

A day after the US triggered a “snapback” of international sanctions on Iran, Israel’s UN envoy wrote an official letter to the international body’s secretary-general urging strong enforcement of the measures.

Noting a series of past UN resolutions sanctioning Iran, Israeli Ambassador Gilad Erdan urged UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to “take all the necessary steps” to “ensure the resumption of the effective implementation of the aforementioned resolutions.”

“The reimposition of UN sanctions constitutes a critical step towards ensuring international peace and security,” Erdan asserted.

“In recent years, Iran has proven itself to be the world’s leading sponsor of terrorism and antisemitism,” he noted. “Iran never renounced its nuclear ambitions or malign activity.”

“Meanwhile,” he continued, “the dividends of the [nuclear] deal have been used by Iran to fund, arm, and train its proxies throughout the Middle East, who have destabilized and destroyed Syria, Yemen, and Lebanon, sewing extreme chaos and destruction, and upending the entire region.”

“Iran constitutes the greatest threat to the Middle East today, if not to the entire world,” Erdan stated.

He concluded by imploring the UN to “apply maximum pressure” to “stop Iran in its tracks” by enforcing the reimposed sanctions.

