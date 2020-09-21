Monday, September 21st | 3 Tishri 5781

September 21, 2020 9:55 am
Trump Campaign Launches New Outreach Initiative to American Jewish Voters

avatar by Jackson Richman / JNS.org

US President Donald Trump waves after returning from travel to Wilmington, North Carolina, at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, Sept. 2, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Leah Millis.

JNS.org – The re-election campaign of US President Donald Trump launched a new initiative on Wednesday to target Jewish voters ahead of the Nov. 3 elections.

The board of the “Jewish Voices for Trump” coalition will be co-chaired by philanthropists and Republican donors Sheldon and Miriam Adelson, businessman Wayne Berman, Julie Strauss Levin, an attorney and wife of prominent conservative radio host Mark Levin, and Boris Epshteyn, a strategic adviser for the Trump campaign and co-chair of the group.

Other board members include former special envoy to the Middle East Jason Greenblatt; New York-based hedge fund manager Sander Gerber, who was instrumental in the passage of the Taylor Force Act; Yechezkel Moskowitz, president of the Chovevei Tzion Movement; and Haim Chera, son of the late Syrian-Jewish leader and real estate developer Stanley Chera, who was a close friend of the president’s.

The coalition will work to underscore the significance of the Trump administration’s pro-Israel and pro-Jewish policies, according to the Trump campaign.

