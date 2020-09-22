Tuesday, September 22nd | 4 Tishri 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Finland’s Supreme Court Upholds Ban on Violent ‘Pan-Nordic’ Neo-Nazi Group

‘Why This Hatred of The Jew?’ Father of Murdered Kosher Market Victim’s Agonized Question at French Terror Trial

Who’s Who of World Leaders and Celebs Take Part in Virtual Commemoration Marking Four Years Since Death of Israeli Statesman Shimon Peres

Indian Jewish MMA, Kickboxing Champion Set to Immigrate to Israel, Hopes to Join IDF

Israeli PM Netanyahu, Bahraini Crown Prince Talk Regional Peace in Phone Call

US Can Impose Neither Talks Nor War on Iran, Rouhani Tells UN

Angered by Israel Peace Deals, Palestinians Quit Chairing Arab League Sessions

At UN, Trump Demands Action Against China Over Coronavirus

Report: Prisoner Exchange Talks Between Israel and Hamas to Resume After High Holidays

New Report Shows Palestinian Textbooks Still Rife With Antisemitism, Glorification of Terror, Despite Promised Changes

September 22, 2020 2:24 pm
0

Angered by Israel Peace Deals, Palestinians Quit Chairing Arab League Sessions

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Palestinian Authority (PA) Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki holds a news conference at the International Criminal Court in The Hague, Netherlands, May 22, 2018. Photo: Reuters / Francois Walschaerts.

Palestine has quit its current chairmanship of Arab League meetings, the Palestinian foreign minister said on Tuesday, condemning as dishonorable any Arab agreement to establish formal relations with Israel.

Palestinians see the accords that the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain signed with Israel in Washington a week ago as a betrayal of their cause and a blow to their quest for an independent state.

Earlier this month, the Palestinians failed to persuade the Arab League to condemn member nations breaking ranks and normalizing ties with Israel.

Palestine was supposed to chair Arab League meetings for the next six months, but Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki told a news conference in the West Bank city of Ramallah that it no longer wanted the position.

Related coverage

September 22, 2020 2:38 pm
0

US Can Impose Neither Talks Nor War on Iran, Rouhani Tells UN

Iran's president told the UN General Assembly on Tuesday that the United States could impose "neither negotiations nor war" on...

“Palestine has decided to concede its right to chair the League’s council (of foreign ministers) at its current session. There is no honor in seeing Arabs rush towards normalization during its presidency,” Maliki said.

After initial remarks, Maliki read from a letter he said he sent to Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit informing him of the Palestinian move and criticizing the UAE and Bahrain, both Gulf Arab nations that share Israeli concerns about Iran.

The UAE’s deal with Israel “created a deep crisis in the Arab League” and the accord was followed “by a similar collapse by the Kingdom of Bahrain,” Maliki said, quoting from the letter.

In a new move addressing internal Palestinian divisions, officials from West Bank-based President Mahmoud Abbas’s Fatah faction and the Islamist Hamas movement were due to hold reconciliation talks in Turkey on Tuesday.

Hamas seized the Gaza Strip in 2007 from Fatah forces during a brief round of fighting. Differences over power-sharing have delayed implementation of unity deals agreed since then.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.