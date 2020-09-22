Tuesday, September 22nd | 4 Tishri 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

East Mediterranean States Formally Establish Egypt-Based Gas Forum

‘Technical Error’ Cited as Cause of Huge Blast at Hezbollah Arms Depot in South Lebanon

World Leaders Mark UN at 75, Challenged by Pandemic and US, China Tensions

Is Saudi Arabia About to Go Nuclear With China’s Help?

Citi Foundation Expands Its Entrepreneurship Efforts in Israeli Arab Minority With Almost $500,000 Grant To PresenTense

Student Government at University of Illinois-Urbana to Vote on BDS Resolution

Columbia University Students to Vote on BDS Referendum

It’s Time for Israel to Capitalize on Its Strategic Location, Says Dubai Ports World Chairman

Ginsburg to be First Woman, Jewish Person to Lie in State at US Capitol

Bahrain Says It Foiled Iranian Attack Earlier This Year

September 22, 2020 10:38 am
0

East Mediterranean States Formally Establish Egypt-Based Gas Forum

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

An Israeli offshore natural gas rig. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

Six states signed a charter for an Egypt-based energy forum on Tuesday, giving formal status to a group that seeks to promote natural gas exports from the eastern Mediterranean and that Israel hopes will strengthen ties with Arab neighbors.

Egypt, Israel, Greece, Cyprus, Italy and Jordan established the East Mediterranean Gas Forum (EMGF) as an intergovernmental organization in a virtual ceremony hosted by Cairo.

The group unites regional rivals of Turkey, which has been locked in a bitter dispute with European Union members Greece and Cyprus over gas drilling rights in the region.

The Palestinian Authority is also part of the forum, Israeli Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz said in a statement.

Related coverage

September 22, 2020 9:51 am
0

Citi Foundation Expands Its Entrepreneurship Efforts in Israeli Arab Minority With Almost $500,000 Grant To PresenTense

CTech - The Citi Foundation has continued its support for the Israeli non-profit organization PresenTense, completing an investment of almost...

France has applied to join, with the United States and European Union requesting observer status.

For Israel, the forum “brings regional cooperation with Arab and European countries, the first of its kind in history, with contracts to export (Israeli) gas to Jordan and Egypt worth $30 billion, and that is just the beginning,” added Steinitz.

Egypt began importing Israeli gas at the start of this year, for possible re-export to Europe or Asia.

The 2015 discovery of the giant offshore Zohr field had unlocked interest in Egypt’s energy market and encouraged Cairo to promote itself as a regional hub.

However, regional politics, infrastructure and transport costs and rivalry between Turkey and eastern Mediterranean neighbors, complicate prospects for exploiting and transporting gas from the region.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.