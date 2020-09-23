Wednesday, September 23rd | 5 Tishri 5781

September 23, 2020 10:54 am
0

Canadian Rosh Hashanah Celebrations Marred by Antisemitic Incidents

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

A man shouting antisemitic abuse in Thornhill, near Toronto, Canada, caught on video. Photo: Screenshot.

A Jewish advocacy organization in Canada has highlighted three “deeply disturbing” instances of antisemitic hostility toward Jews as they celebrated the Rosh Hashanah holiday last weekend.

“From Friday night to Sunday night, Jews across Canada and around the world marked Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, when members of the community pray for a better year ahead,” a statement from B’nai Brith Canada remarked on Tuesday, before describing the incidents.

On Friday, just before the holiday began, a man accosted a Jewish father and son outside a synagogue in Thornhill — a community north of Toronto with Canada’s largest concentration of Jewish residents. The man yelled, “You’re a piece of sh-t, you’re Jewish — you run the f-ckin world,” before approaching the victim’s car and attempting to stick his hand inside.

The incident was caught on video and posted to the victim’s Facebook page.

Two days later, as the holiday was ending, two private garage doors, also in Thornhill, were defaced with antisemitic graffiti reading “Jews Run the World” and “Jews Hate Blacks.” A nearby vehicle was also vandalized.

Meanwhile, in the Canadian capital of Ottawa, a prominent member of the local Jewish community reported that while praying at an outdoor service on Saturday, a man drove by, spat at worshippers and called them “dirty f-cking Jews.”

“These appalling incidents have struck a chord with the Jewish community at what is already a challenging time for many,” said Michael Mostyn, chief executive officer of B’nai Brith Canada. “We call on anyone else who has been victimized to come forward and report such incidents to us and local police, to help ensure that the perpetrators face consequences.”

