Major Fire Breaks Out at a Factory Near Iran’s Capital, No Casualties: TV

A fire broke out at an Iranian factory near Tehran on Tuesday, Iran’s state TV reported, the latest in a string of fires and explosions, some of which have hit sensitive sites.

“There are no casualties … firefighters have been dispatched to the factory in the Islamshahr county. Efforts to control and extinguish the widespread fire continue,” a fire department official told state TV, adding that the cause of the fire was under investigation.

There have been several other similar incidents around Iran in recent months, including a fire at the underground Natanz nuclear facility in July which caused significant damage.