New Jersey Native Murdered by Hamas Commemorated in Congressional Resolution Slamming Palestinian ‘Martyr Payments’ to Terrorists

A bipartisan US House of Representatives resolution attacking Palestinian Authority “martyr payments” to terrorists and their families was introduced this week in memory of a New Jersey native who was killed in a bloody attack by Hamas terrorists in Jerusalem in 1996.

On Tuesday, Congressman Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ) announced a bipartisan “Resolution to Stop Rewarding Terrorists.”

The bill condemned the murder of Sara Duker — a resident of Teaneck, New Jersey — in a Hamas suicide bombing attack on a passenger bus on Jerusalem’s Jaffa Road, an atrocity that claimed 26 lives with dozens more wounded on Feb. 25, 1996.

An attack on the same bus route by Hamas the following week left 16 people dead and 10 wounded.

Co-sponsored by Reps. Tom Reed (R-NY) and Max Rose (D-NY), the House resolution reaffirmed support for the 2018 Taylor Force Act, which suspended US payments to the Palestinian Authority until the policy of “martyr payments” was verifiably and publicly ended.

“Nearly twenty-five years since the terrorist attack which killed innocent American citizens, including Sara Duker, from my District, the Palestinian Authority continues to reward terrorist perpetrators with generous ‘martyr payments,'” Gottheimer said in a statement. “This brutal practice is indefensible, and should be condemned by all who care about justice and human rights.”

“There are few clearer examples of bias and double standards than supporting the hostile and antisemitic BDS movement while turning a blind eye to rewarding terrorism,” he added.