Wednesday, September 23rd | 5 Tishri 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Should Ruth Bader Ginsburg Have Resigned While Barack Obama Was President?

After Zoom and Facebook Refuse to Host Event, SFSU Seminar Featuring Notorious Palestinian Terrorist Briefly Airs on YouTube Before Being Taken Down Midstream

New Jersey Native Murdered by Hamas Commemorated in Congressional Resolution Slamming Palestinian ‘Martyr Payments’ to Terrorists

In Tandem With Pandemic, Antisemitic Hate Crimes Rise in Berlin During 2020

Israeli, UAE UN Ambassadors Meet for First Time Since Countries Normalized Ties

Mourners Pay Respects to Ruth Bader Ginsburg at US Supreme Court

Normalized Israel-UAE Ties Said to Be ‘Historic Opportunity’ for Middle East Energy Sector

Container Giant Maersk to Ship Cargo Between Israel and UAE

Israel’s Mobileye, Dubai’s Habtoor Partner on Self-Driving Cars

Ex-Nazi Hunter Seeks US Entry Ban on Top Palestinian Official Teaching at Harvard Over Alleged Terror Incitement

September 23, 2020 10:24 am
0

Sudan Discusses Israel Peace and Terror Blacklist Removal With US

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

The head of the Sovereignty Council of Sudan, Lt. Gen. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan (R). Photo: Reuters / Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah / File.

Sudan and the United States have discussed how Khartoum could advance Arab-Israeli peace, authorities said on Wednesday, adding the talks also covered the removal of the former hardline foe of Israel from a US list of terrorism sponsors.

Meeting in the United Arab Emirates, a Sudanese delegation and US officials held talks on how peace could stabilize the region and secure a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian question, the ruling sovereign council said.

The UAE, a leading regional partner of the United States, and Bahrain normalized ties with Israel this month in deals brokered by Washington, the first Arab states in a quarter of a century to break a longstanding taboo.

In August, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo raised the issue of Sudan establishing ties with Israel during a visit. Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok told him at the time he had no mandate to do so.

Related coverage

September 23, 2020 2:28 pm
0

Israeli, UAE UN Ambassadors Meet for First Time Since Countries Normalized Ties

In a first-of-its-kind event made possible by the normalization agreement signed by their countries earlier this month, the UN envoys...

A Sudanese team led by General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, head of the council, flew to the UAE on Sunday to hold talks with American officials on several issues including the removal of Sudan from a US list of state sponsors of terrorism.

Sudanese officials held “serious and frank talks” on the future of Arab-Israeli peace, which would lead to “stability in the region and preserve the right of the Palestinian people to establish their state according to the vision of a two-state solution,” a council statement said after the return of the delegation.

The two sides also discussed “the role that Sudan is expected to play in achieving this peace,” it said, without giving any details.

The council, made up of the military and civilians, has been in charge of Sudan since the toppling of autocrat Omar al-Bashir last year.

Ties with Israel are a sensitive issue in Sudan, which was among the hardline Arab foes of Israel under Bashir.

In February, Burhan met Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Uganda, a meeting condemned by Sudanese protesters. He afterwards cast doubt on any rapid normalization of relations, though Israeli aircraft soon began overflying Sudan.

The talks also tackled lifting Sudan from the terrorism list, which hinders its ability to access foreign loans to tackle an economic crisis, the council said, without giving details.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.