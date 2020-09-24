Thursday, September 24th | 6 Tishri 5781

IDF Troops Thwart Attempted Firebombing; Two Palestinians Reportedly Wounded

September 24, 2020 9:19 am
0

IDF Troops Thwart Attempted Firebombing; Two Palestinians Reportedly Wounded

avatar by JNS.org

IDF troops patrol the northern Israeli moshav of Avivim, close to the border with Lebanon, Sept. 2, 2019. Photo: Reuters / Ronen Zvulun.

JNS.org – Israeli forces conducting operations near Kafr Malik in Judea and Samaria opened fire on a group of Palestinians who had been preparing to hurl firebombs, the Israel Defense Forces said on Wednesday.

“The soldiers identified a number of terrorists who attempted to throw Molotov cocktails and fired at them. A hit was identified,” the IDF said in a statement.

The Palestine News Agency (WAFA) reported on Wednesday that “two youths” were moderately wounded in the incident, and had been arrested and taken to an Israeli hospital for treatment.

