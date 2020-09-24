Thursday, September 24th | 6 Tishri 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Singer Lenny Kravitz on His Jewish Upbringing: ‘It Was All About Tradition and Keeping That Alive’

Watchdog Group Warns Mastercard and Visa to Cut Ties With Terror-Supporting Palestinian Banks

Upstate New York Community Chooses to Keep ‘Swastika’ Name

Moscow Cops Arrest Man for Antisemitic Vandalism at Jewish Educational Center

Israel, UAE Cyber Chiefs Discuss Joining Forces to Combat Common Threats

French Jewish TV Presenter Confronted by Assailant Angered by Her Denunciation of Antisemitic Rapper Freeze Corleone

Sources: Netanyahu to Meet Sudan’s Leader in Uganda Soon

Palestinian Rivals Agree to Hold Election in Six Months

Ex-IDF Soldier Suing BDS Activist for Defamation Over Facebook Post Linking Her to Death of Palestinian Nurse

Microsoft Unveils New Cyber Solutions at Its Annual Conference – Some Developed in Israel

September 24, 2020 2:38 pm
0

Singer Lenny Kravitz on His Jewish Upbringing: ‘It Was All About Tradition and Keeping That Alive’

avatar by Shiryn Ghermezian

Lenny Kravitz performing in Madrid, Spain, in 2012. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

American singer-songwriter Lenny Kravitz discussed how his Russian Jewish father made sure his upbringing was deeply rooted in Jewish tradition in a new interview with The New York Times.

The Grammy-winning artist, who recently released a memoir titled “Let Love Rule,” described his father, the late TV news producer Sy Kravitz, as “a self-assured Jewish man” whose parents refused to attend his wedding to Caribbean-American actress Roxie Roker, Lenny’s mother. Sty’s family came around only after Lenny was born and named after Sy’s deceased brother, Pfc. Leonard M. Kravitz, the singer previously said.

“I am deeply two-sided,” the “American Woman” singer, 56, wrote in his new memoir. “Black and white. Jewish and Christian. Manhattanite and Brooklynite.”

When asked whether his father had an interest in educating him about Judaism, the singer told The New York Times, “No, he wasn’t that kind of a communicator with me. And he wasn’t religious. As with many Jews in my family at the time, it was all about tradition and keeping that alive, especially after what people in the family had gone through in World War II. But I still got exposed to it, from going to temple and spending the High Holidays with my family at their houses.”

Related coverage

September 22, 2020 3:08 pm
0

Indian Jewish MMA, Kickboxing Champion Set to Immigrate to Israel, Hopes to Join IDF

A mixed martial arts (MMA) and kickboxing champion from India is slated to fulfill his lifelong dream of immigrating to...

Lenny’s father threw him out of the house when he was 16 and he had no stable home for a few years. The two made peace before Sy died in 2005, “but I can’t say that I understood everything, or accepted it,” the singer noted.

“In writing this book, I got to understand him as a man, instead of looking at him as my father who screwed up in different arenas,” he added. “I ended up liking and loving him even more.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.